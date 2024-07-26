The death toll from floods, landslides and other incidents caused by Typhoon Jamie in the Philippines has risen to 33, police said Friday.

The victims included 11 people who drowned or were electrocuted in the capital, Manila, which was hit by its worst flooding in more than a decade. Floodwaters in some areas reached the roofs of homes, forcing residents to evacuate their homes and submerging vehicles.

By Wednesday, major roads were impassable at the height of the flooding, and nearly half a million Metro Manila residents were without power.

The seasonal rains that have been hitting the Philippines since early July have exacerbated the situation, causing floods and landslides in the southeastern provinces.

At least eight people were killed in weather-related incidents before Typhoon Jamie made landfall, the national disaster agency said. More than 1.3 million people have been affected by the severe weather since July 11, with more than 211,000 forced to evacuate their homes, the agency added.