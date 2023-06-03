AFP: India train crash death toll rises to 288

The death toll in a train collision in the state of Odisha in India has risen to 288. informs AFP news agency, citing State Fire Chief Sudhansha Sarangi.

At the same time, the Indian Express previously reported the death of 233 people. According to journalists, 900 people were injured.

Earlier, Sarangi said the death toll was rising. “There are many serious injuries, head injuries. A very sad incident, and the prognosis is not good,” he stressed. In turn, the executive director of the Indian Railways, Amitabh Sharma, added that it is now difficult to estimate the exact number of victims and injured.

The incident occurred on June 2 at about 19:20 pm local time (17:20 Moscow time) near the Bahanaga Bazaar station. Some people are stuck under train wreckage and are waiting for help from rescuers. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims.