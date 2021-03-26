At least four people died this Friday in the country, in the midst of protests against the coup d’état perpetrated by the Army on February 1. The figure thus increases to 320 murdered during two consecutive months of mobilizations, according to a count by the Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners of Myanmar, which could fall short of other undocumented deaths.

The Myanmar Army remains defiant and nothing seems to stop it. The ruling military junta has warned that pro-democracy protesters risk being shot in the head or back.

“They must learn, from the tragedy of previous horrible deaths, that they may be in danger of being shot in the head or in the back,” said a press release read on the state news channel MRTV.

At least 320 protesters have already been killed by the security forces, but the figure could be even higher, according to the Association of Assistance for Political Prisoners of Myanmar (AAPP), because this corresponds only to deaths that have been documented.

“Women, youth and children have been among the dead,” United Nations Special Envoy for Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener said in a statement.

A group of protesters try to help a man who was shot in a protest against the military junta in Dawei, Myanmar, on March 26, 2021. © Dawei Watch / Via AFP

According to the AAPP data, 25% of the people were killed by gunshots to the head, suggesting that it was deliberate actions by the authorities to kill.

The unfortunate list of deaths increased after four other people were killed this Friday, in a new day of mobilizations to demand the return of the elected civil authorities and the release of politicians who have been arrested since last February 1, the day in the one that the military institution took power by force, thus expelling the leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

Since then, the demonstrations have spread across the country, including the Mandalay and Sagaing regions, and Karen and Chin states. Recently, in the southern city of Myeik, soldiers opened fire on citizens who waved black flags to express their rejection.

300 protesters were released

In the last hours, around 300 activists, who had been arrested in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, were released from prison, according to local press reports.

The allied media of the Burmese junta assured that these are people who were accused of violating a law of public order, for allegedly having “demonstrated violently.” However, these detainees were not formally charged in any court, as were 600 others released the day before.

Dozens of protesters flee the actions of the security forces amid the crackdown on protesters who reject the Army, in Yangon, Myanmar, on March 17, 2021. © Reuters / Stringer

As of Thursday, 2,981 protesters remained arrested, charged or sentenced for speaking out against said junta. The Army does not give in and is determined to avoid any action against it. The repression has continued, despite international pressure with new sanctions from the United States and Europe. However, Russia has offered its support to the military, justifying its desire to “strengthen” ties with the Burmese authorities.

Moscow’s backing is key for the Burmese Army, as it is a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, alongside China, which can block possible sanctions or UN responses.

Protesters have taken to the streets almost daily since the coup that halted this country’s slow transition to democracy. The Army justified an alleged fraud in the elections last November –which was ruled out by the electoral commission–, the second in the country’s history. He indicates that he will hand over power to the authorities who win in new elections, for which he has not yet given a date.

With Reuters and AP