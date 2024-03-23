Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/23/2024 – 10:49

The number of deaths in the State of Rio de Janeiro rose to seven due to the heavy rains that hit the region since Friday, 22nd. A person who was missing in Petrópolis, the city most affected by landslides until then, was found dead. Yesterday, the city had already recorded three deaths due to burial. The forecast is for more rain this Saturday, 23.

The other deaths in the State occurred in Duque de Caxias, where a man drowned after the truck he was driving fell into a river; in Arraial do Cabo, after a man was struck by lightning in Pontal do Atalaia; and in Teresópolis, in a landslide. The information is from the Fire Department.

A 4-year-old child who was also missing in the city was found alive this morning. She would have been buried for more than 16 hours after a building collapsed in the Independência neighborhood. The information was released by the Government of Rio de Janeiro on X, formerly Twitter.

The mayor of Petrópolis, Rubens Bomtempo, announced an emergency decree for the city late Friday night – in total, 75 landslides have already been recorded in the city and there is a risk of more. Governor Cláudio Castro (PL) traveled to the city, where he is expected to remain over the weekend. According to him, the Brazilian Army was called to help at the scene. The national secretary of Civil Defense, Wolnei Wolff, was also sent to the site by the minister of Regional Integration and Development, Waldez Góes.

“Our city is in a crisis stage. We also announced an emergency decree, due to the possibility of high rainfall recorded, with consequences in several areas, and the possibility of this scenario continuing in the coming days”, said Bomtempo. “We sympathize with the victims and are committed to providing full support to the families who are at support points.”

According to the municipal Civil Defense of Petrópolis, until last night, more than 150 requests for help were received from the population – most of them due to landslides. The most affected region is the Independência neighborhood, where the volume of rain was even greater and a building collapsed yesterday afternoon. At least seven people were buried – five of them rescued alive.

The neighborhood of São Sebastião and Rua Doutor Thouzet, which is close to the Fluminense Federal University (UFF) campus in Petrópolis, were also heavily affected, according to Civil Defense. The city hall says it has opened 67 support points, where at least 333 people have already been received.

In just 12 hours (from 6am to 6pm), it rained 230mm in the city and, at 10pm, the city's rainfall reached 270mm. The Quitandinha River overflowed and, due to the collapse of barriers, the BR-040 Highway was closed.