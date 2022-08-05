Three people have died from the impact of a ray near the White House, including a couple who had traveled to the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, the municipal police reported Friday.

The lightning struck Thursday during a sudden summer storm near the equestrian statue of the seventh US president, Andrew Jackson, which is located in Lafayette Park, just north of the White House.

As a result of the lightning strike, four people (two men and two women) were seriously injured, the spokesman for the fire department of the US capital, Vito Maggiolo, explained Thursday night at a press conference.

The four are believed to have been sheltering from the rain under trees when lightning struck, according to Maggiolo.

They were so close to the White House that the first to provide them with medical assistance were the agents who patrol the park and members of the Secret Service, who are in charge of guarding the presidential mansion.

MOMENT WHERE THE Lightning 🌩️ Hits in the vicinity of the White House and two tourists die. There are two more injured, who are hospitalized. James Mueller, 76, and Donna Mueller, 74, died as a result of injuries sustained in Lafayette Park. pic.twitter.com/S5TsKM7Ij1 — The JD (@ELJD) August 5, 2022

The identity of the deceased

All four were taken to hospital Thursday in critical condition. On Friday afternoon, the municipal police of Washington confirmed the death of a 29-year-old man whose identity has not been revealed out of respect for the family, which is being notified of the death.

Police also reported Friday morning the death of a neighboring couple from the town of Janesville, Wisconsin: James Mueller, 76, and his wife Donna, 75.

The couple met when they were in high school and had traveled to the US capital to celebrate their 56th wedding anniversary, according to the local Fox News network in Washington.

They were almost retired: James Mueller had his own business, and Donna had been a teacher, though now she was working in a furniture store in Janesville.

They had five children, ten grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren, according to Fox News.

This is Donna and James Mueller of #Janesville. They were struck and killed by lightning last night while sightseeing near the White House in Washington DC One of their sons tells @WISN12News they were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversary. pic.twitter.com/k2uXoyzVgq — Hillary Mintz WISN (@WISN_MINTZ) August 5, 2022

In a statement, White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre expressed “sadness” at the “tragic” deaths.

“Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones and we pray for those who are still fighting for their lives,” the spokeswoman said.

The person who is still hospitalized for lightning injuries is a woman, but her identity is unknown.

On its website, the US National Weather Service warns that lightning often strikes tall objects, so sheltering under a tree during a storm is not advisable.

On average, about 23 people a year are killed by lightning strikes in the United States, according to the National Lightning Safety Council, a group created to educate about lightning.

According to that organization, the three deaths this Friday in Washington are the first caused by lightning since 1991, when a teenager died and ten other people were injured.

*With information from Efe

