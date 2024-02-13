At least 71 people have died in the landslide that buried dozens of houses and two buses in the southern Philippineswhile emergency services continue working to locate 47 missing people and treat the injured, official sources indicated this Tuesday.

(Also read: 5.6 magnitude earthquake shakes Mindanao, Philippines this February 10).

Lea Anora, spokesperson for the government of the Davao de Oro region, said at a press conference in the town of Maco, on the island of Mindanao, that 70 of the 71 bodies have been identified and she expressed hope that the number of missing people will decrease in the next bulletin, at the end of the day.

The tragedy has also left 32 injured, including a three-year-old girl and a two-month-old baby, whose images went around the world due to their surprising rescue after more than 60 hours under the rubble.

More than 4,500 people have been evacuated to the ten centers planned by the authorities in the areas affected by the avalanche.

(Be sure to read: 3-year-old girl rescued after a landslide buried two buses).

The tragedy took place on February 6 in the city of Maco, in the province of Davao de Oro, when the heavy rains that hit the region caused an avalanche of earth and mud that buried a yet to be counted number of homes and properties, as well as two buses carrying workers from the mining company Apex Mining.

Since the end of January, The southern Philippines has been hit by strong storms that have caused landslides and floods in several areas of Mindanao, that should persist this Monday throughout the region, according to the country's meteorological agency.

At least 18 people have died and another 11 have been injured in other incidents across the island due to the storms.

Heavy rains lashed the Davao region for weeks, forcing thousands of villagers to be moved to evacuation shelters.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO