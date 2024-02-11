The Philippine authorities indicated this Sunday that the death toll now rises to 37 due to the landslide that also left 32 injured and 63 missing by burying two buses and dozens of homes on the island of Mindanao, in the south of the country.

This was reported in a statement on Facebook by the municipality of Maco, where the accident occurred last Tuesday, while emergency teams work in the mud. with no hope of finding more survivors.

On Friday, emergency teams located and rescued a three-year-old girl and a two-month-old baby, and transported them to the hospital in the town of Mawab, in the province of Davao del Sur.



The landslide occurred around thes 7:30 p.m. local time (11:30 GMT)as a result of the heavy rains that hit the region.

Heavy rains lashed the Davao region for weeks, forcing thousands of villagers to be moved to evacuation shelters.

According to the company Apex Mining, of which the affected workers are part, the accident occurred near a mining exploitation. where buses wait for employees.

The southern Philippines has recorded since On January 28, a strong storm de rain that has caused avalanches and floods in several areas of Mindanao.

Since then, at least 18 people have been killed and another 11 injured in other incidents across the island, according to the latest report from the National Management and Management Council. Disaster Risk Reduction.

EFE

