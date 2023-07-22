An official said that the death toll from the landslide in the Raigad district of the Indian state of Maharashtra, which was caused by heavy rains in the state, reached 26 people today, Saturday, as search and rescue teams recovered four more bodies from the rubble.

An official of the National Disaster Response Force said the bodies of three women and a man were recovered during the day, according to the Press Trust of India news agency on Saturday.

“With the recovery of four bodies, the death toll in the landslide tragedy has so far reached 26,” he added, noting that the search and rescue operation is still underway, as 82 people still have to be found.

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force and other government agencies resumed search and rescue operations at the landslide site, which is located in a mountainous area, in the morning. This is the third day in a row of the search process.