An Israeli raid in the West Bank has raised the death toll of Palestinians to four. This was reported on November 26 by the press service of the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

“Four Palestinians were killed by Israeli fire following an Israeli raid in the West Bank city of Jenin,” the statement said.

One person was also reported killed in the city of Ramallah.

A 20-year-old Palestinian died on the night of November 26 as a result of Israeli shelling in the town of Al-Bira, near the West Bank city of Ramallah.

A day earlier, it was reported that two Palestinians were killed and seven were injured in an Israeli raid.

On November 19, Al Jazeera reported that the IDF had begun assaulting populated areas in the West Bank. It was noted that heavy military equipment and bulldozers are destroying the streets of the city of Jenin.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the radical Palestinian movement Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses the conditions set.