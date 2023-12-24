Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Maghazi refugee camp rises to over 70

The number of people killed in an Israeli attack on the Maghazi refugee camp has risen to at least 70. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. It also says it expects the death toll to rise further.

Maghazi is located in the middle of Gaza. Several houses were reportedly damaged in the attack. A spokesperson for the ministry, which is under the authority of Hamas, spoke to the Reuters news agency of “a massacre being caused in a heavily inhabited area.”

In response, the Israeli army said it was investigating the attack. The attack on Maghazi is already one of the deadliest Israeli attacks since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.