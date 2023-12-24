Death toll from Israeli airstrike on Maghazi refugee camp rises to over 70
The number of people killed in an Israeli attack on the Maghazi refugee camp has risen to at least 70. This was reported by the Palestinian Ministry of Health. It also says it expects the death toll to rise further.
Maghazi is located in the middle of Gaza. Several houses were reportedly damaged in the attack. A spokesperson for the ministry, which is under the authority of Hamas, spoke to the Reuters news agency of “a massacre being caused in a heavily inhabited area.”
In response, the Israeli army said it was investigating the attack. The attack on Maghazi is already one of the deadliest Israeli attacks since the start of the Gaza war on October 7.
Israel's army: five bodies of Israeli hostages found
The Israeli army has on X said it had recovered the bodies of five Israeli hostages. The bodies were found in a tunnel in the Gaza Strip.
“Israeli forces have uncovered a network of tunnels in the Jabalia region, northern Gaza Strip, and recovered the bodies of five Israeli hostages killed there,” army chief Daniel Hagari said in a statement.
On Saturday, the Qassam Brigade, the military wing of Hamas, announced that it had lost contact with the group responsible for the Israeli prisoners due to Israeli bombings. Hamas said in a statement that it assumed all hostages had been killed.
According to the Israeli army, Hamas is still holding 129 people in Gaza who were taken hostage by the terrorist group from Israel on October 7.
Welcome to this blog
In this blog, NRC follows the situation in Israel and the Gaza Strip and related developments. Read our previous blog here.
#Death #toll #Israeli #airstrike #Maghazi #refugee #camp #rises
Leave a Reply