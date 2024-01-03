The number of victims of a terrorist attack in the Iranian province of Kerman, near the cemetery where military leader Qasem Soleimani is buried, has risen to 103. The Tasnim agency reported this on Wednesday, January 3, citing the head of the emergency department, Amin Sabri.

“As a result of terrorist explosions this afternoon, the number of martyrs has increased to 103,” the message on the Telegram channel says.

Meanwhile, the number of injured is 141, some of whom are in critical condition.

Previously, it was reported that 73 were killed and 171 were injured as a result of the terrorist attack in Kerman.

Explosions in the Iranian province occurred earlier on Wednesday. The deputy governor of Kerman, Rahman Jalali, qualified the incident as a terrorist attack. According to Tasnim, the first explosion occurred at 15:04 local time, when people were crowding on the road leading to the cemetery, the second – 13 minutes later. Eyewitnesses told local media that the explosions were initiated by two suicide bombers.

Qassem Soleimani was a lieutenant general in the Iranian army and commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He was killed in a US airstrike on January 3, 2020.

The Pentagon said after Soleimani's killing that the attack was authorized by then-US President Donald Trump “to protect US personnel overseas.” Later, US Attorney General William Barr called the killing of Soleimani legitimate, considering it self-defense.