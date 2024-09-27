Russian Emergency Situations Ministry: the death toll in an explosion at a gas station in Dagestan has risen to ten

The death toll in an explosion at a gas station in Makhachkala has risen to ten. The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reported this in its Telegram-channel.

“According to updated information, 21 people were injured, 10 of them died, including two children,” the message says. There addedthat the bodies of two more people were pulled out from under the rubble.

The incident in Dagestan became known on the evening of September 27. Footage taken by an eyewitness shows heavy smoke in the area of ​​the incident. Eyewitnesses reported six casualties. A scheduled inspection at the gas station was carried out in March last year.