The Government of Rio Grande do Sul reported this Thursday (June 27, 2024) that the number of deaths caused by the floods that hit the State in May rose to 179.

According to the State Civil Defense, the victim, found in the municipality of Arroio do Meio, was not identified. There are still 34 missing.

The survey also reports that 2.398 million were affected in some way by the climate tragedy, in 478 municipalities.

Weather alerts

People can sign up to receive weather alerts from the state Civil Defense. To do this, it is necessary to send the location’s zip code via SMS to the number 40199. Then, a confirmation is sent, making the number available to receive the information whenever it is updated.

It is also possible to register via the Whatsapp application. To access the service, you must register by calling (61) 2034-4611. Simply interact with the customer service robot by sending a simple “Hi”.

After the first interaction, the user can share their current location or any other location of interest to them to receive messages to be sent by the state Civil Defense.