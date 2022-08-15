Armenia’s Emergencies Ministry said on Monday that rescuers had recovered two more bodies from the site of an explosion at a fireworks warehouse in Armenia, bringing the death toll from Sunday’s accident to five, the TASS news agency reported.
The explosions destroyed the warehouse located in a shopping center in the Armenian capital Yerevan on Sunday, which led to the collapse of parts of the building and injuring dozens.
It is not yet clear why the fireworks exploded.
