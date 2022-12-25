The extreme cold in the United States has claimed the lives of at least 23 people, according to the American NBC News. CNN speaks of 16 fatalities. The frigid weather also continues to disrupt air traffic in parts of the US. Another 390,000 households were without power on Saturday night, according to NBC News. On Friday there were 1.5 million.

Even in parts of the country somewhat accustomed to winter, the extreme winter storm resulting from a massive collision between two air masses, one very cold from the Arctic and the other tropical from the Gulf of Mexico, is bewildered. .

“This could be the worst storm in our local history, surpassing the famous 1977 blizzard for its ferocity,” said Mark Poloncarz, Erie County (New York) governor, yesterday. The capital of Erie County is Buffalo and that city gets the brunt of heavy snowfall and strong winds. The snowstorm is expected to last until at least Sunday morning (local time). An Erie County executive spoke to CNN of “a life-threatening situation.”

A woman stands thigh-high in snow in Buffalo, New York. © ANP/EPA



“Howling winds” drove snowwalls up to six feet high, blocking entrances to homes and parked vehicles. In the hardest-hit areas — including Cheektowaga, Lancaster and Williamsville in addition to Buffalo — two-thirds of aid workers became trapped themselves and unable to reach people, Polocarz said. “Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, you’re from Buffalo, you’re used to this,'” 37-year-old Tommy Bellonte told the New York Times. “But you can’t get used to this.” See also Ziggo Dome warns hundreds of Billie Eilish fans for heat

No power

According to the website poweroutage.us, half a million homes and businesses along the East Coast were still without power as of yesterday afternoon; last night that total was down to 320,000. The state of Maine was the hardest hit in terms of power outages, with 162,000 customers without service. After more than 5,200 flights across the US were canceled on Friday due to the harsh winter storm, another 3,100 domestic and international flights were added during the day yesterday. Some 7,100 flights in the country were also delayed on Saturday, according to website FlightAware.com.

According to NBC News, the deadly victims of the cold fell in the states of Oklahoma, Kentucky, Missouri, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Kansas, Nebraska, Ohio, New York, Colorado and Michigan. The US National Weather Service again warns that travel will be “extremely dangerous” and “sometimes impossible” in some areas of the US affected by cold and snowstorms. See also “Anyone can lose their job”: why not only the lazy benefit from citizen income



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Canada

Canadians who are used to extreme weather systems from the North Pole are also impressed by the current weather phenomenon. Every province and territory in Canada issued a severe weather warning yesterday. Hundreds of thousands of people were without power in Ontario and Quebec, while many flights were canceled at airports in Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal. VIA Rail, Canada’s rail transportation service, said all train travel from Toronto to Ottawa and Montreal is suspended today following a train derailment, while extreme weather conditions led to many other cancellations.

In Ontario, 100 cars collided on Highway 401. No one was seriously injured, police said. Two people did end up in the hospital



Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content. See also The Telegraph acknowledged Putin's victory over the West

There were 425 weather warnings across Canada, an almost unprecedented number, said David Phillips, a climatologist with Environment Canada, the national meteorological agency. “The impact was felt everywhere because of the busiest travel time of the year.” Many Canadians were unable to get to their families in time for Christmas celebrations. Wind chill readings even dropped to -50 degrees Celsius, Phillips said. “In such a cold, meat freezes in minutes.”

On Canada’s west coast, bus and ferry service in Vancouver was discontinued. Two major bridges in British Columbia were closed because freezing rain and ice made them unsafe. There was talk of the threat of ‘ice bombs’, ice masses that accumulate and could fall on the bridge’s cables and on cars.

Stranded motorists, yesterday on the A40 near Montreal © AP



“It’s not over yet,” warns Philippe Archambault, a spokesman for Hydro-Québec, the public utility that manages electricity throughout the province. “We still have very strong winds and a lot of snow.”