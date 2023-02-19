Death toll from earthquakes in Turkey tops 41,000

Debris from buildings destroyed by earthquakes in the city of Karamamaras, southeastern Turkey | Photo: EFE/EPA/ABIR SULTAN

The death toll from the earthquakes that devastated southeastern Turkey earlier this month has risen to 41,020, according to the country’s emergency service, Afad, on Sunday. The updated data represents an increase of 31 victims compared to the balance reported earlier by the president of the organization, Yunus Seker, at a press conference.

The information about victims is always being treated in Turkey as provisional, since the removal of rubble in the 11 provinces affected by the earthquakes has only just begun. Seker reported earlier that the search for survivors has ended in nine provinces, although they persist in Hatay and Kahramanmaras, the most seriously affected in Turkish territory.

The death tolls updated by province were not released, but buildings collapsed or seriously damaged, although this count is also provisional and inspections continue. According to data provided today by the Ministry of Urban Planning, the Turkish province with the highest degree of destruction is Hatay, on the Mediterranean coast, with 30,000 buildings destroyed or useless, followed by Kahramanmaras, with 22,000; Malatya, with 16 thousand; Gaziantep, with 15 thousand; and Adiyaman, with 13 thousand.