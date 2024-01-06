At least 110 people have now died in last week's earthquake in Japan. Report that Japanese media Saturday. Japanese authorities say at least 211 people are missing since the quake. The hope of finding survivors five days after the disaster is diminishing.

The earthquake struck the Noto Peninsula on New Year's Day with a magnitude of 7.6. The quake struck in a narrow strip of land about 100 kilometers (60 miles) long that extends into the Sea of ​​Japan, causing landslides and collapsing buildings and roads. Rescuers are still working to free survivors still buried under the rubble.

Also read

In pictures: extensive damage in Japanese cities after a major earthquake

The damage is particularly extensive in Ishikawa prefecture on the coast of the Sea of ​​Japan. City officials in Wajima, one of the hardest-hit areas, told Japanese media of at least a hundred locations where people are still trapped under destroyed buildings. Authorities fear that expected rain and snowfall in the coming days will make working conditions difficult for emergency teams. The enormous damage to local roads is already causing major problems in reaching the disaster areas. Since the quake, more than 31,000 Japanese have been evacuated to 357 shelters.