Corona virus infection in Maharashtra is not taking name. On Thursday, 24619 new cases of Corona virus infection have been reported in the state. With this, the figure of Corona virus infected in the state has reached 1145840. Together with the death of 398 people from Corona in the state on Thursday, this figure has crossed 31 thousand to 31351.

On Thursday, 15 new cases of corona virus infection were reported in Mumbai’s slum Dharavi, after which the total number of infected people increased to 2975. An official of Brihanmumbai Mahanagar Palika (BMC) gave this information. So far 2,557 patients of Kovid-19 have been cured and 146 patients are currently under treatment. Dharavi, spread over an area of ​​about 2.5 km, is considered Asia’s largest slum.

At the same time, the prohibition on movement of people has been extended till September 30 in view of prevention of corona virus infection in Mumbai. An official gave this information on Thursday. Prohibitory 144 has been imposed under the Criminal Procedure Code since the beginning of the lockdown. The official said that this prohibition has been extended as per the guidelines of August 31. On this day Maharashtra government gave a concession in bandh. The official said that no new restrictions have been imposed.