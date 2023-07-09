Brazil Agencyi

The death toll in the collapse of a building in a residential complex in the municipality of Paulista, in the metropolitan area of ​​Recife, rose to 14. This afternoon, the bodies of the last three missing persons were found, a 40-year-old woman and her two children, 6 and 9 years old.

With the search for residents closed after 31 hours, firefighters continue to look for animals in the part of the building that did not collapse.

This Saturday morning (8), firefighters had rescued three more bodies: a 37-year-old woman, a 40-year-old man and a 19-year-old trans woman.

The tragedy happened on Friday (7), around 6:30 am, and firefighters were called a few minutes later. The block that collapsed is the D7 and had already been condemned by the Civil Defense. The building is part of Conjunto Beira Mar, a popular housing complex with 1,711 units distributed in 29 blocks, 20 of which are coffin-type and nine with a stilt structure.

The construction is 38 years old and already had cracks in several units, from which families had been removed in 2013, but ended up returning.

Of the victims, 13 were rescued lifeless from the rubble and one was even taken to Miguel Arraes Hospital, but did not resist the injuries. Among the dead are children aged 5, 8 and 12, as well as a 16-year-old teenager. Adults range in age from 18 to 45 years. In all, there are eight male, five female and one trans woman dead.

Three people were rescued alive: a 65-year-old woman and two 15-year-old teenagers. One of the teenagers underwent surgery to repair injuries caused by crushing one of her legs and is in stable condition. Four men, aged 16 to 21, were found alive outside the building.

