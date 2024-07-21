Heavy rains that have been falling across China for a week have caused flash floods in the north and southwest, leaving 20 people dead and dozens missing, Chinese authorities said.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency said a bridge over a river in northwestern Shaanxi Province collapsed due to flooding, sending several cars and their passengers into the river, in a disaster that left at least 12 dead and 30 missing.

According to Xinhua, initial investigations indicated that 17 cars and eight trucks fell into the river, which means that the death toll is likely to rise further.

According to Xinhua, President Xi Jinping ordered “all-out rescue and relief efforts” to find the missing.

In Sichuan Province (southwest), heavy rains on Saturday left at least eight dead and 30 missing.

Flash floods caused by a violent thunderstorm hit the town of Ya’an overnight, resulting in eight bodies being recovered as of Saturday evening, while four people were rescued without serious injuries, Xinhua said.