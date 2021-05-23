A cable car crash in northern Italy killed 13 people. This was reported on May 23 by the national rescue service in the Alps.

“The final result of the tragic incident on the lift in Piedmont – 13 people, two seriously injured,” – said in the message of the rescuers, published in Twitter…

Earlier that day, it was reported that rescuers pulled 12 bodies of the dead from under the wreckage of the cable car, but there may be 13 victims in total.

The incident took place earlier in the day. The cable car connects the village of Stresa on the shores of Lake Lago Maggiore and Mount Monterone with a height of almost 1.5 thousand meters. 100 meters before the summit, at the maximum height, the line collapsed.

The cable car website says it returned to work a month ago after coronavirus-related restrictions.