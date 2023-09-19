Lima (AFP) – At least 25 people died, including two children, when a bus fell into a ravine early Monday morning while traveling on a rural road in the Andean region of Huancavelica, in southern Peru, authorities reported.

“The balance is 25 people dead and 34 people injured,” said Defense Minister Jorge Chávez in a new report on the event.

The first reports indicated 20 deaths, but then the number increased due to the severity of the injuries, which numbered more than thirty.

Among the injured are four Venezuelans, three of them children between nine and three years old, according to the Ministry of Health.

The accident occurred around 2:00 a.m. when the bus carrying more than 50 passengers, which left the city of Huanta, in Ayacucho, heading to Huancayo, in the Junín region, fell down a cliff of more than 200 meters in the district. from Anco, in Huancavelica.

The seriously injured were transferred to Huanta.

“We have been coming since dawn to support the injured. Our health center has collapsed,” the mayor of the Anco district, Manuel Zevallos, told the press.

The Peruvian president, Dina Boluarte, sent a message of condolences to the families of the deceased and ordered that her government provide support in the face of the traffic accident.

“I want to go to Peru to express my condolences to the families of the deceased,” said Boluarte from New York where he arrived to attend the 78th General Assembly of the United Nations (UN).

The Peruvian Episcopal Conference, for its part, urged the government in a statement “to carry out a serious investigation” to prevent these accidents from being repeated.

On August 13, another accident in the same region left 13 dead and five seriously injured.

Accidents on roads are frequent in Peru due to excess speed, the poor condition of the routes, the lack of signage and the lack of control by the authorities.