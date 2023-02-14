The Syrian Ministry of Health reports that the death toll due to the earthquake has reached 1,414 people

As a result of earthquakes in Syria, more than 1.4 thousand people died, said Syrian Health Minister Hassan Mohammed al-Gabash, writes RIA News.

As specified in the department, the number of victims increased and reached 1,414 people. At the same time, 2,357 people were injured. These statistics do not include information about territories not controlled by official Damascus.

Earlier, the Russian Emergencies Ministry announced the completion of the rescue operation in Turkey and Syria after the earthquakes. Moscow was one of the first to come to the aid of the affected population of the two countries.

On the morning of February 6, it became known about the strongest earthquake in 80 years with a magnitude of 7.8. It happened in the southeast of Turkey. Fluctuations of the earth’s crust were felt in many cities of the country, including Kayseri, Adana, Mersin. Tremors were also recorded in Syria, Lebanon, Iraq and several other countries.