BThe death toll has risen to 33 as a result of the massive rains and floods in South Korea. As South Korean media reported, six bodies were recovered from a flooded tunnel in the central Korean city of Osong on Sunday morning. In addition, more than ten people were still missing. The authorities assume that the number of victims could continue to rise.

The torrential downpour has continued since late last week. They have triggered several landslides and temporary power outages in several parts of the country. More than 7,000 residents had to be evacuated from their homes and brought to safety from the floods.

The situation remained tense. The weather office announced persistent, heavy rain for large parts of the country for the next few days. South Korea is currently in the summer rainy season, during which there are regular floods.

“Whole houses were swept away”

The South Korean news agency Yonhap had previously reported 24 deaths, citing representatives of disaster relief. In the hardest-hit areas, “whole houses were swept away,” a rescue worker told Yonhap.

In South Korea, heavy rains have been falling over several cities and counties for three days. According to the Ministry of the Interior, 6,400 residents in the central district of Goesan were asked to leave their homes. Previously, the nearby Goesan dam had overflowed due to the rain and had flooded low-lying towns in the area.





Rescuers fought to gain access to 19 cars stuck in a tunnel in the city of Cheongju, north Chungcheong province. The water masses flooded the area too quickly for people to be able to save themselves, Yonhap reported. Water levels remain high and it is unclear how many people are trapped in their vehicles.

South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck Soo called on the authorities to “preventively” evacuate areas threatened by flooding and landslides. For the rescue operations, he requested the support of the Ministry of Defense.

Regular train service was suspended throughout South Korea from 2:00 p.m. local time (07:00 a.m. CEST). Only the high-speed trains of the type KTX should continue to operate, according to the national railway, however, there could be timetable changes.

The Korean Weather Service warned of heavy rain and predicted further precipitation until next Wednesday. The weather conditions would pose a “serious” hazard, the agency warned.