The death toll as a result of the heavy earthquakes off the west coast of Japan has risen to eight, according to Japanese media. The Japan Meteorological Institute canceled all tsunami warnings for the country on Tuesday morning. Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says that efforts are now being made to reach affected areas by sea that are difficult to reach by land due to the earthquake damage, such as the north of the Noto Peninsula.

