At least 43 people have been killed in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida on the east coast of the United States. The foothills of the hurricane that made landfall in the southern state of Louisiana earlier in the week caused exceptionally heavy precipitation, tornadoes and major flooding.

The storm ravaged the four eastern states of New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Connecticut. More than 150,000 homes are still without power. The state of emergency remains in effect while authorities assess the damage. A 2-year-old boy is known to be the youngest victim, the oldest victim in New York is an 86-year-old woman.

Flooded basement apartments

Although the hurricane, which made landfall in Louisiana last week with gusts of up to 150 miles per hour, has eased, the heavy rainfall is causing serious problems. Eleven people have died in New York City after their apartments in the basements of buildings flooded. Others drowned because they got stuck in their cars during the floods. The deluge turned streets and subway platforms into rivers, in New York hundreds of people were evacuated from trains and subways.

President Joe Biden has pledged support and praised the “heroic” New York Fire Department for rescuing people from flooded subway stations. He said the severe weather is proof that “the climate crisis is here,” calling it “one of the great challenges of our time.”