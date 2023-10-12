At least 1,417 Palestinians and 1,200 Israelis died in the conflict; there are 447 dead children among the victims of Palestine

The number of deaths due to the armed conflict between Israel and the extremist group Hamas reached around 2,617 people as of 12:30 pm this Thursday (Oct 12, 2023). Most of the victims are Palestinians, with 1,417 dead, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Healthwhile more than 1,200 Israelis lost their lives in the conflict, according to Defense of Israel.

The numbers do not include the 1,500 bodies of Hamas fighters that the Israeli Forces they said have found.

Of the total number of Palestinians killed, 447 are children and 248 are women, informed the Palestinian Ministry of Health this Thursday (October 12, 2023). Among the 6,268 injured Palestinians, 1,531 are under 18 years of age.

The extremist group Hamas launched one unprecedented attack against Israel on October 7. Israeli forces responded with bombings on targets in the Gaza Strip. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas on Sunday (Oct 8) and spoke of to destroy the group.

Last Monday (9.Oct.2023), Israel determined a “complete siege” to the Gaza Strip, that is, electricity, food, fuel and water will not be supplied to the site. The measure is prohibited by humanitarian law, according to the UN (United Nations).

Watch the Israeli Prime Minister’s speech (4min25s):

Watch Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip (32s):

Read more:

UNDERSTAND THE CONFLICT

Although it is the largest armed conflict in the region in recent years, the territorial dispute between Palestinians and Jews has been going on for decades. The 2 groups claim the territory, which has important historical and religious landmarks for both ethnicities.

Hamas (Arabic acronym for “Islamic Resistance Movement”) is the largest Islamic organization operating in Palestine, with a Sunni orientation. It has a political arm and provides social services to the Palestinian people, who mostly live in poor areas with precarious infrastructure, but the organization is best known for its armed wing, which fights for the sovereignty of the Gaza Strip.

The group took power in the region in 2007, after winning elections against the political and military organization Fatah in 2006.

The region has been the scene of conflicts since the last century. There are records of offensives in 2008, 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, 2019 and 2021 between Israel and Hamas, in addition to the 1st Arab-Israeli War (1948), the Suez Crisis (1956), the 6-Day War (1967) , the 1st Intifada (1987) and the 2nd Intifada (2000). Understand more here.

Frictions in the region began after the UN (United Nations) divided Palestine into Arab (Gaza and West Bank) and Jewish (Israel) territories, with the intention of creating a Jewish State. However, Arabs refused the division, claiming to have been left with land with the least resources.

Attack on Israel

Hamas, a radical Islamic group with a Sunni orientation, carried out a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (7 October). Israel declared war against Hamas and began a series of retaliatory actions in the Gaza Strip, a Palestinian territory that borders Israel and is governed by Hamas.

Hamas’ attacks have so far been concentrated in the south and center of Israel. If Hezbollah make new attacks on the border with Lebanon, a new focus of combat could be established north of Israel.

Israeli Lieutenant Colonel Richard Hecht stated that the country “look to the North” and hoping that the Hezbollah “don’t make the mistake of joining [ao Hamas]”.

Learn more about the war in Israel: