Ministry of the Interior released the update this Sunday (10.set); Friendly match for Brazil’s pre-Olympic team is canceled

The Moroccan Ministry of the Interior updated the number of deaths caused by the earthquake that hit the country on Friday (September 8, 2023) to 2,122 and reached 6.8 on the Richter scale in the epicenter, in Marrakech. The balance released this Sunday (September 10) also shows that the number of injured rose to 2,421. The information is from Reuters.

According to the news agency, the province of Al Haouz was the hardest hit and has already recorded 1,293 deaths. Next comes Taroudant, with 452 victims. Due to the large extent of damage caused by the quakes, local authorities say the numbers are expected to rise in the coming days.

On Saturday (September 9), the Moroccan government declared an official mourning period of 3 days. On the same day, Algeria opened the country’s airspace so that planes can deliver humanitarian aid. Algerian air territory has been closed to Moroccans since 2021, when the countries cut diplomatic relations over accusations of hostility.

Friendly canceled

The CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) informed that the friendly match between the pre-Olympic men’s teams (under-23) of Brazil and Morocco, which would be played on Monday afternoon (September 11), in the Moroccan city of Fez, was canceled.

The Brazilian delegation is concentrated around 700 kilometers from the epicenter of the earthquake, which reached 6.8 on the Richter scale. Despite the distance, players and coaching staff reported feeling the tremor, albeit safely.

According to the statement released by the CBF, the Moroccan federation’s decision to cancel the friendly was due to the national commotion over the tragedy. King Mohammed VI decreed 3 days of mourning. Earlier this Sunday (September 10), it was announced that the game would take place behind closed doors.

The duel would be the 2nd between the teams in Fez. The 1st was played on Thursday (September 7), with a 1-0 Moroccan victory. The games serve as preparation for the men’s football Pre-Olympic, which will take place in January. Only two teams from South America qualify for the Olympics in Paris, France. Brazil is the current two-time champion of the sport.

Support

The Brazilian Embassy in Rabat, capital of Morocco, can be contacted by phone +212 661 16 81 81 (including WhatsApp). Another channel is the Itamaraty consular service, on the phone +55 (61) 98260-0610 (also Whatsapp). There is no news of Brazilians among the victims of the tragedy.

Understand

The earthquake on Friday (September 8, 2023) was the deadliest in the region since 1960. The region does not usually experience earthquakes of this magnitude.

In an interview with Power360professor at the USP (University of São Paulo) Seismology Center George de França explained that the earthquake is classified as “intraplate”, since it occurred in a stable region, that is, far from the limit between tectonic plates. Morocco is 550 km south of the Eurasian-Africa plate boundary.

According to the professor, the depth of the earthquake can also be an indicator of lethality, since the more superficial it is, the greater the impact. In the case of Friday’s earthquake (September 8), the tremor was 18.5 km below the surface.

“This is a shallow earthquake and the cause is exactly the release of energy in fragile regions, which are not fragile like at the plate boundary, but which are mobile and move too”explained França.

Because it was recorded in an area far from the interplate boundary, the damage caused by the impact tends to be greater. “When earthquakes of magnitudes of this magnitude occur [em regiões estáveis] it has damage very similar to magnitude 8 or 9 damage in plate boundary regions.”said the expert.

With information from Agência Brasil