Tremor in the central region of the country was the strongest in the region since 1969; country declared 3 days of national mourning

The number of deaths rose to 2,012 due to the earthquake that hit the central region of Morocco on Friday (September 8, 2023). The tremor also left at least 2,059 injured – of these, 1,404 are in critical condition. The information is from the news agency Reuters.

According to the agency, the country declared 3 days of national mourning after the tremor. The earthquake that hit the central region of the country on the 6th (September 8) was the strongest in the region since 1969. The epicenter recorded in the city of Marrakech scored 6.8 points on the Richter scale.

See images of the disaster:

The northern region of the country is located between the African and Eurasian tectonic plates. Although earthquakes are not uncommon in Morocco, the region does not usually experience seismic shocks of this magnitude.

In an interview with Power360professor at the USP (University of São Paulo) Seismology Center George de França explained that the earthquake is classified as “intraplate”, since it occurred in a stable region, that is, far from the limit between tectonic plates. Morocco is 550 km south of the Eurasian-Africa plate boundary.

According to the professor, the impact of the earthquake that hit the central region of Morocco is equivalent to 32 atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima (Japan) during the Second World War.