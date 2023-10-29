Death toll according to Gaza authorities above 8,000, bombardments in north intensify

According to the Gazan Ministry of Health, led by Hamas, at least 8,000 Palestinians have been killed since the war. Half of them would be women and children. Another 7,703 deaths were reported on Saturday morning.

It is difficult to confirm the official figures, humanitarian organizations said. In the past, the figures released by Hamas have proven to be reliable. The UN organizations UNRWA, OCHA and WHO, among others, assume that the data are broadly correct.

According to Al Jazeera More than fifty Palestinians are killed every hour by the constant Israeli attacks.

Over the past hour, Israel has intensified bombardments in the north of the Gaza Strip, particularly near the Jabalia refugee camp. An entire neighborhood was attacked there and dozens of homes were wiped out. It is still unclear whether there have been any deaths. The attacks also continue near the Indonesian Hospital. That is one of the important medical centers in the area.