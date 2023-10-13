













So the exclusive steelbook editions of this chain of stores would go down in history. For some this would happen sooner or later due to the attitude of this company.

The Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD sales section in Best Buy stores was not only changing locations frequently, but they were also getting smaller and smaller.

They didn’t even have new items on display, and they preferred to keep them in the cellar. Is it the end of physical formats? Rather, studios prefer other retailers. One example is Paramount Pictures, which apparently prefers Amazon to sell its products.

Another big player in this sector of the market, Walmart, was in talks with Studio Distribution Services (SDS) about the handling of these items. Currently this company controls 45% of sales and even surpasses Amazon.

If Best Buy drops this type of sales then the fight to sell Blu-ray, DVD and 4K Ultra HD will be between the companies mentioned above and Target, which is another major competitor in the United States.

But many believe that Best Buy wants to stop competing because the physical format market is no longer what it was. Its peak period was from 1997 to 2012-2013.

There are those who believe that it will continue to be important until the end of the current decade.

Especially because the big studios still see it as viable to sell their productions in this way given the uncertainty of video services and the decrease in money collected in cinemas. But one day it will be niche.

