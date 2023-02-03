The two Dutch men who were arrested on the Boomsesteenweg in Antwerp in the night from Wednesday to Thursday were probably targeting the Turkish resident BS. He has been a target in the drug environment for several weeks. Three weeks ago, his neighbor, who lives one floor below, was mistakenly kidnapped and assaulted. A week later, an attack was carried out against the home of BS’s girlfriend
Jasper Van Der Schoot, Patrick Lefelon
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Death #Dutchman #revolver #hangs #banner #Belgian #house #neighbor #kidnapped #earlier
Leave a Reply