Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez condemned death threats received by the Minister of the Interior, Head of the Civil Guard and the leader of the left-wing Podemos party.

Spanish media reported that Interior Minister Fernando Grande Marlaska, Podemos (Radical Left) party leader Pablo Iglesias and Civil Guard Commander Maria Gamez received bullets.

“We condemn the grave threats that Marlaska, Gemez and Iglesias have received,” Sanchez confirmed in a tweet on Twitter, with a link to a press article about these threats. The Prime Minister stressed that justice and democracy have overcome “threats and violence.”

These threats come in an atmosphere of intense political polarization in Spain, with the approaching local elections in Madrid on the fourth of May.

Iglesias resigned from his post as deputy prime minister in the coalition government of Socialist Sanchez last month, aiming to run for the presidency of the regional government in Madrid.

Grande Marlaska is a former judge. He is accused, along with Iglesias, of being lenient in the issues of immigration and the secession of Catalonia. Gamez is the first woman to take command of the Civil Guard. The Ministry of the Interior appointed her to this position last year.