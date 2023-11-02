





Since February 2022, the month of the beginning of the Russian incursion into Ukraine, 10 journalists have died in the exercise of their work according to data collected by the Ukrainian Institute of Mass Information. Catalina Gómez Ángel, special envoy of France 24, followed the case of photojournalist Max Levin, who died during an ambush in the first months of the war. His case is in complete impunity.