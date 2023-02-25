“Out toads of our territory or lead in that ass.” The computer-written threat was headed by the symbol of the Tren de Aragua gang and a rifle. That January 31, Edwid Zartos realized that his work as administrator of the Parque Central El Tintal II residential complex had become complicated. Coexistence problems in this microcity of 2,000 apartments and some 14,000 residents, to the southwest of Bogotá, had been escalating since the pandemic, but he had never imagined it would come to this. “The administration’s dog hunt has begun,” the message warned.

Entering this set is now like arriving in a prison. The gate bars are closed and watchmen with transmitters report everyone who accesses. No one can do it if they are not a resident or have permission. The cameras record each face and, with little success, establish the characteristics of the subject. Almost all the faces are considered men with beards, even if they are women. The elevators that the message threatens to set fire and the water tanks that it says could “enbenena” are monitored. [sic]”.

Edwin Zartos, administrator of the complex, in his office in the Residencial complex Parque Central Tintal Stage I, in Bogotá on February 23, 2023 Chelo Camacho

This Thursday at noon some parents return to pick up their children from school by bicycle. It’s a sunny day in Bogotá and in the coming and going of people through the common areas between the towers nothing strange is perceived. A few hours ago, the mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, was here to tell the residents that “they are not alone” and she announced the start of a police investigation to dismantle the group behind the threats. “Here we are not afraid of these criminals,” she said.

López does not believe that the Tren de Aragua is behind the threats, but criminal groups that use his name to intimidate. El Tren de Aragua is a band that was born in Venezuela but with emigration has established itself in several Latin American countries, Colombia among them. Zartos is also doubtful, although he says that on Wednesday night shots were heard against one of the guards who was on the roof of a tower. The worker, who was unharmed, resigned the next day.

Cindy Díaz did not dare to come down from her house when the mayoress arrived and limited herself to looking out the window. She is one of the first neighbors who came to the place nine years ago and is the counselor of her tower. Since the end of January she hardly ever goes out, she has even stopped working. She lives with her husband and two young daughters and they are determined to leave the country out of fear. The threatening message was hung on her door. “A lot of people say it’s a game, but no. I would not believe that they are a common band, they drink fine whiskey and imported beers. It looks like they have something well set up.”

Threat signed by El Tren de Aragua against the Parque Central Tintal Stage I Residential Complex. Chelo Camacho

The troubles in that tower started a long time ago. Díaz deals with the security of the building and delivers some chips to open the door. From some apartments, barely 43 meters, they asked for up to 12 chips, one per inhabitant. The smell of marijuana became common with a constant flow of people.

Councilor Javier Ospina, from the Democratic Center, was the one who made the situation public last week after months of complaints from neighbors. He assures that the gangs are turning these residential complexes into their operations center and creating problems of overcrowding in the apartments, selling drugs, there is prostitution, daily clandestine parties and fights.

The Venezuelan origin of these groups has also strained coexistence. In all there are more than 4,000 Venezuelans, many of them living quietly with their families for years. The rental price, which for small apartments is about 600,000 pesos (125 dollars), has attracted many migrants who fled the perpetual crisis of the neighboring country to seek better living conditions. The vast majority of them try to get ahead oblivious to problems.

The hand behind the threats also affects the origin. “The Aragua Train decided to protect our Venezuelan brothers from the fines, abuses, humiliations to enter [sic] and go out (…). We give them 48 hours to resign or they are all going to pay.”

View towards the city from the Residential Complex located in the Kennedy neighborhood. Chelo Camacho

Zartos did not resign. In fact, he now spends more hours than ever on the set, protected by private security agents in the administration offices. These days there are also plainclothes police investigating the case. While the administrator is recounting the situation, he receives a call from the prosecutor’s office. He says that they are going to put protection at his home, which is not in this complex in the Kennedy neighborhood. “Our freedom is running out,” he says when he hangs up with an annoyed gesture.

– And you’re not afraid?

– I was in the Police at the time of Pablo Escobar. This doesn’t scare me.

