Saturday, July 22, 2023
Death threats against María Corina Machado appear in Táchira state

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 22, 2023
in World
Death threats against María Corina Machado appear in Táchira state

Venezuelan border

Messages painted on the walls.

Photo:

Courtesy: We monitor

Messages painted on the walls.

In less than a week it is the second headquarters of the party that is attacked with messages.

The headquarters of the Vente Venezuela party in the town of La Fría, in the state of Táchira, woke up this Saturday with the walls lined with hate messages against the opponent and head of that party, María Corina Machado.

See also  Truss delivers a calming speech to an uptight Conservative Party

(Read also: Who are the Comprehensive Doctors of Venezuela and why is their training questioned?)

The messages that were signed with the initials ELN, said: “primaries without María Corina” and “death María Corina”.

Being the favorite in the polls, Machado is emerging as the winner of the opposition primaries scheduled for October 22, however Chavismo disqualified her from holding public office.

(Read also: María Corina Machado and the other candidates who hope to contest primaries in Venezuela)

In the last few tours that Machado has made, she has been attacked by people who identify themselves as supporters of the ruling party.

See also  Chancellor accuses Duque of having a 'compulsive obsession' with Venezuela

In less than a week, this is the second headquarters of the Vente Venezuela party that has been attacked.

ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS

