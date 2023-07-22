Death threats against María Corina Machado appear in Táchira state

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Messages painted on the walls.
Courtesy: We monitor
Messages painted on the walls.
In less than a week it is the second headquarters of the party that is attacked with messages.
The headquarters of the Vente Venezuela party in the town of La Fría, in the state of Táchira, woke up this Saturday with the walls lined with hate messages against the opponent and head of that party, María Corina Machado.
The messages that were signed with the initials ELN, said: “primaries without María Corina” and “death María Corina”.
Being the favorite in the polls, Machado is emerging as the winner of the opposition primaries scheduled for October 22, however Chavismo disqualified her from holding public office.
-They blocked the National Highway of Los Llanos with armed groups; we went for a trail.
-They tried to intimidate our people in Valle de La Pascua and we chased them away.
-They put bars in El Sombrero and Ortiz; we went on motorcycles.
-They said that San Juan would not respond… pic.twitter.com/1JBlej41kg
— Maria Corina Machado (@MariaCorinaYA) July 21, 2023
In the last few tours that Machado has made, she has been attacked by people who identify themselves as supporters of the ruling party.
In less than a week, this is the second headquarters of the Vente Venezuela party that has been attacked.
ANA MARIA RODRIGUEZ BRAZON
WEATHER CORRESPONDENT
CARACAS
