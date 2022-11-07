The new work of Santa Monica Sudio, God of War Ragnarok it is undoubtedly a piece that deserves to be seen, played and in some cases idolized as national and international critics have already expressed their opinion on it (and in case you missed it, we leave you our review here).

The problem arises when, beyond the European borders, going beyond Russia and entering the heart of Asia, we arrive in Korea where Bae Sang Hyun guest of the editorial staff of IGN Koreawrote his as a “guest critic” as it was rated worthy by the editors given his past since indie video game developer with experience as a film director.

Translated from Korean, his review reads like phrases:

A game that will lean on its predecessor and stop right in front of the door of misery.

Even going so far as to define the game as a mere DLC of the original released in 2018 for Sony PlayStation 4. According to the criticisms made personally by Bae Sang Hyun, the part of God of War Ragnarok more boring is precisely the one in which the father / son relationship is eviscerated which, according to him, compromises the whole mood of the game.

Through Twitter the author of the review publishes the message of a user who first insults him for his skills as a writer (according to the author of the message, miserable) then insults him for his nationality and finally for his physical structure, concluding that he would pleased to be able to be physically there so as to beat him so much that he cannot afford to write “this stuff” (here we were gentlemen and we translated in a civilized way but the tone was spicier); finally after beating him, the user would have liked to take the life of Bae Sang Hyun all because the reviewer would have given the Sony exclusive a 6 as a final vote.

I believe that various opinions can develop this sector. I could keep writing reviews from a different perspective. And I want to tell everyone. Just because I write a review with a different perspective doesn’t change your gaming experience.

This was the replica in a YouTube video by the Korean writer.