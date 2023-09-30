Life is the greatest good that any human being possesses and Protecting it should involve the use of all available resources. However, For the Morena government, it is not like that.

The ruling party wastes public resources on absurd projects as the creation of an airlinethe purchase of obsolete refineries abroadthe millionaire acquisition of useless vaccineshe payment of compensation for breach of contractsthe baseball stadium rehabilitation and Stratospheric cost overruns for the construction of the Maya Train and Dos Bocas refineryas well as the acquisition of a new presidential planeamong many other absurdities.

In counterpart, In key institutions for the survival and well-being of the population, the government makes large cuts that endanger people’s lives.

Despite having the largest budgets in the history of Mexico, The Morena government has neglected the poorest and the most basic public services.

The terrible government management of the pandemic caused by SARSCoV-2 has caused the death of 984,563 people between 2020 and 2023of which 53.6% were women and 46.4% menwho unfortunately They perished due to lack of medical care, medicines and supplies. This is because Morena disappeared Seguro Popular and created the useless INSABI, which no longer exists today, and stopped investing in health.

In 2022 alone, a total of 116 thousand people died without receiving medical attentionwhich is due to the fact that heart conditions increased by 58% and diabetes mellitus by 19%, without a government response to guarantee timely medical care.

In Mexico, 8 million 189 thousand people suffer from severe food insecuritya condition that generates complications in the body and that claims the lives of 23 Mexicans daily.

Between 2018 and 2023, 154,84 people have lost their lives in incidents of violence and insecurity public, a figure that exceeds those of any of the previous six-year terms and which unfortunately are the result of the resounding failure of the Morenoist government policy.

In the country we suffer from a serious juvenicide, which means the systematic murder of the population between 15 and 29 years old.. So far in the current six-year term, 50,449 young people have died, victims of violence and government omission. This figure, unfortunately, increases daily with 26 new cases.

Likewise, to date there are 249,930 people who have been reported missing and not located.

From 2019 to May 2023, there are 2,600 deaths of migrants during their transit through national territory to cross the border with USAas a result of the lack of investment in the Migration’s national instituteas well as the impunity with which they operate criminal groups.

These are some of the consequences of the confluence of bad and serious government decisions, characterized by the diversion of public resources, and which translate into the loss of human lives.

Mexico deserves a government that truly invests in its needs and guarantees its security.

*Alejandro Moreno is national president of the PRI.

