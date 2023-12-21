













This was by mutual agreement with Kojima Productions, Hideo Kojima's studio that develops it. He did not reveal a release date or window for the game. But the comment 'we just need a little more time' could suggest many things.

Some players believe that perhaps it is a sign that Death Stranding for Apple systems it could be available in the first half of 2024 and not the second.

Death Stranding joins the adaptations and will have its movie.

But as you can guess, more evidence is needed to confirm this or official confirmation.

The project to adapt the game to iPhone, iPad and Mac arose in June 2023. Kojima commented on that occasion that he was a die-hard Apple fan, and that was since 1994, when he bought his Mac.

Fountain: Kojima Productions.

Hideo Kojima, in his space at WWDC 2023, declared that it had been his dream 'see how the best work [su] computer comes to life on Mac'.

At the time he also noted that support for Mac would begin 'later in the year' and with the launch of Death Stranding Director's Cut.

Likewise, he highlighted 'This is just the beginning' and he made it clear that he plans to bring more of his creations to Apple platforms. It's just a matter of time.

Apple, in September 2023, announced that the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max would receive video games such as Resident Evil 4, Resident Evil Village and Assassin's Creed Mirage.

There he reconfirmed Death Stranding. While the adaptation of this continues Hideo Kojima and Kojima Productions are working on the sequel to the game.

He also dedicates his attention to another project, O.D.a horror title whose reveal took place at The Game Awards 2023.

Apart from Death Stranding we have more video games in TierraGamer.

