From the pages of Deadline we learn that Hideo Kojima And Hammerstone Studios by Alex Lebovici have joined forces to make a film adaptation of Death Stranding.

Hammerstone Studios will fully finance the film, which will be produced by Kojima and Lebovici with their respective studios. Kojima Productions US and Allan Ungar will serve as executive producers.

At the moment there are no details on the actors and the plot, which in any case should be based on that of the first Death Stranding. According to Lebovici’s words, the film adaptation will be different from the high-budget ones seen for other games, with a more “intimate” approach with full “creative and artistic freedom”.

“I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios,” said Hideo Kojima. “This is a pivotal moment for the franchise and I’m really looking forward to partnering with them (Hammerstone Studios) to bring Death Stranding to the big screen.”

“We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation,” Lebovici added. “Unlike other big-budget video game adaptations, this will be something much more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be a genuine production of “Hideo Kojima”.

