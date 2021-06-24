Milan, 23 June 2021 – From the lucky videogame Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima arrives in Italy for J-POP Manga the adaptation based on the videogame signed by Hitori Nojima, co-writer of the videogame. The complete box with both novels is available from June 30th in bookstores, comics shops and online stores.

Class of ’63, Hideo Kojima jumped into the spotlight for creating the Metal Gear game, which from 1987 to 2018 saw him protagonist under the triple role of producer, game designer and director in the creation of the successful videogame series for Konami. In 2019 Kojima Productions released Death Stranding. After the Metal Gear Solid novels, Hitori Nojima signs the new adaptation of a title by Hideo Kojima: the story resumes that of the video game where the legendary courier Sam Porter Bridges travels from community to community to reconnect them after a series of supernatural phenomena , known as Death Stranding, destroyed the planet.