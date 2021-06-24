J-POP Manga announces that the novel based on DEATH STRANDING, the latest game conceived and directed by Hideo Kojima, will be available in all comics and bookstores in Italy starting from the next June 30th. The box set that includes the two volumes written by Hitori Nojima, co-writer of the video game, will bring us back in the shoes of Sam Porter Bridges, the atypical hero masterfully played by Norman Reedus, in a world where stepping out of one’s refuge could spell one’s end, a world that needs to be reconnected. More information can be found below.
J-POP Manga presents Death Stranding, the novel inspired by video games by Hideo Kojima
After adapting the Metal Gear Solid video games into a novel, Hitori Nojima returns to work on a subject by Hideo Kojima with Death Stranding, arriving from June 30th in bookstores, comics and online stores for J-POP Manga.
Milan, 23 June 2021 – From the lucky videogame Death Stranding by Hideo Kojima arrives in Italy for J-POP Manga the adaptation based on the videogame signed by Hitori Nojima, co-writer of the videogame. The complete box with both novels is available from June 30th in bookstores, comics shops and online stores.
Class of ’63, Hideo Kojima jumped into the spotlight for creating the Metal Gear game, which from 1987 to 2018 saw him protagonist under the triple role of producer, game designer and director in the creation of the successful videogame series for Konami. In 2019 Kojima Productions released Death Stranding. After the Metal Gear Solid novels, Hitori Nojima signs the new adaptation of a title by Hideo Kojima: the story resumes that of the video game where the legendary courier Sam Porter Bridges travels from community to community to reconnect them after a series of supernatural phenomena , known as Death Stranding, destroyed the planet.
Thanks to his power that allows him to come back to life, Bridges is the last hope to reunite humanity thanks to a new communication network and ensure their survival by bringing supplies to small colonies. The novels also delve into new aspects, delving into the past of the characters.
Synopsis
The cult videogame created by the brilliant Hideo Kojima is transported on paper in an exciting two-volume novel by Hitori Nojima, author of the prose adaptations of Metal Gear Solid. A series of supernatural phenomena known as Death Stranding have rocked the planet. The survivors live dispersed in micro communities and it will be the turn of Sam Porter Bridges, the legendary courier with the power to return from the world of the dead, reconnect them with each other, traveling through a world devastated and infested with otherworldly threats!
Death Stranding
Box Vol. 1-2
By H. Kojima, H. Nojima 2 Volumes – Complete Series Format – 14X21 – Bross. With Sovracc. Pages – 200 Cad., B / W Price – 25,00 €
Source: J-POP Manga
