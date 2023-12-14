KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS announced a partnership with the production company A24 for the creation of the live-action of DEATH STRANDING. Through the company account, Hideo Kojima he commented as follows:

“A24 was born about 10 years ago, and its presence is truly singular within the industry. I'm not like anyone else. The films they release around the world are really very high quality and very innovative. I was attracted by their creations and they even inspired my work. Their innovative approach to storytelling is something that also KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS has been doing since its creation. Now we have decided to collaborate to make a live-action of DEATH STRANDING. There are tons of movie adaptations of video games these days, but what we're making is something that goes beyond the simple transposition onto the big screen. Our intention is to create a product that is not just for fans of the game, but for all those who love cinema. We are creating a universe of DEATH STRANDING like you've never seen itthanks to techniques that can only be used in the creation of a film.”

In confirming the partnership, A24 announced that it will launch on the market very soon a t-shirt with its own logo inspired by Hideo Kojima's iconic game. At the moment, however, it has not yet been revealed when this will be available for purchase.

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Street GameInformer