Considering the style and tastes of Hideo Kojimait might come as a surprise that he’s not directing the Death Stranding moviebut we can still rest assured that it is strongly involved in pretty much everything else: producing, supervising, writing and more.

As we well know, the presence of Hideo Kojima is pervasive in his video games, so much so as to even create real memes in which the designer’s name appears in practically all creative and development-related roles, not even going so far from reality, to say the true.

Despite this, Kojima will not be the director of the Death Stranding film, as he himself clarified through a recent tweet, however reporting that he is “deeply involved” in so many creative and production aspects of the film. “To be clear, I am deeply involved in the production, supervision, writing, visual, design and content studies of the film adaptation of Death Stranding, except directing,” Kojima said.

However, we still don’t know who the director chosen for Death Stranding, but considering the game designer’s attention to the world of cinema, it is possible that it is also a name of some importance. For the rest, we know that the film is now confirmed and that the film is co-produced by Hideo Kojima himself and Alex Lebovici, while we await further information.