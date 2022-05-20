The actor Norman Reedusknown for his work on The Walking Dead made a revelation. the protagonist of Death Stranding assured that it has already started working on the sequel to Hideo Kojima’s title. He did not elaborate, but it seems that a second part is already taking shape.

The revelation was made in an interview with the site LeoEdit. What was an interview to talk about the end of The Walking Deadbecame a more or less official announcement of Death Stranding. When asked what the future held, Norman Reedus talked about the sequel without any rush..

‘We are already working on the second‘ said the actor when they mentioned his work in Death Stranding. She also took the opportunity to tell how she got involved with Hideo Kojima for this Proyect. It was all thanks to Guillermo del Toro, since he was the one who convinced Norman Reedus to work with him and the Japanese developer.. Although initially it was for the canceled silent hillsthe synergy they felt made them stick together to create the story of Sam Porter Bridges.

Source: Kojima Productions

Although Norman Reedus He said that they already started working on the sequel, it may take some time to see it. The actor mentioned that in the first game it took him between two and three years to finish all the motion capture work. If this happens again, maybe we’ll see Death Stranding 2 until 2024 or 2025.

The actor was very excited and pleased with what he achieved Death Stranding. ‘The game came out and won all these awards, and it became a huge thing. So we just started doing the second part of that.‘. Now what Norman Reedus confirmed it, it only remains for Kojima Productions to do the same. Although they may have already given clues.

Death Stranding 2 could be Kojima Productions’ next game

Right after this information was revealed by Norman Reedus, Kojima Productions announced the opening of vacancies. Through Twitter she shared that she is looking for different positions to work on her next big title. many of the followers believe that this is a confirmation that they are already doing Death Stranding 2.

Source: Kojima Productions

Although there is also the possibility that it is another game from the company Hideo Kojima. After all, the developer revealed last year that they were working on two new titlesbut did not say their names. If the statements of Norman Reedus are true, then surely Death Stranding 2 It is one of them. What do you think?

