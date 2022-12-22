Death Stranding will have a movie, however, it will not replicate the models followed by the classic adaptations of video game to films. Since the delivery was announced, it was commented that it would have a different course and that there was a probability that the game’s characters will not participate in the project.

Hideo Kojima together with Kojima Productions and Hammerstone Studios announced that they will bring the popular game that came out in 2019 to the big screen. So, finally details begin to be revealed about the film adaptation of Death Stranding.

It is not yet clear who will assume the role of director, nor who will be in charge of the script. Much less details exist about the characters, however, the direction to be taken was specified and now, we can know what to expect, to some degree.

It seems that Hideo Kojima had several options on the table for the project, as he commented in an interview with IGN. It must be emphasized that it’s some kind of hollywood delivery and there are nuances that will indisputably permeate it. Because of this, it was difficult to choose a viable option that would connect with Kojima’s creative perspective.

Source: Kojima Productions

However, it seems that the film adaptation of Death Stranding seeks to take risks and have its own essence:

“The failure of movie adaptations of games, for a while now, is because the movies adapt to the players, right? That is why they have the same appearance as a game. I don’t want the Death Stranding movie to be like that. rather, andI’m taking the approach of changing and evolving the world of Death Stranding in a way that suits the movie well. I made Death Stranding to be a game, and games are games. There’s no real need to turn them into movies. So, in a way, the Death Stranding movie is taking a direction that no one has tried before with a movie adaptation of a game.”

Thus, Kojima points out that the film should be a more or less independent project from the video game.. It is logical, since the stories are in different supports and use useful tools on their platforms. The new presentation of the video game in its movie format will surely be something surprising.

Due to all the changes that this could entail, the appearance of Sam Porter Bridges is unconfirmed.

However, nothing is certain for this moment, the movie Death Stranding just beginning the planning journeythere is still much discussion about the project for the future.

We recommend: Death Stranding 2 is confirmed during The Game Awards 2022

What is Death Stranding about?

In a devastated world, Sam Porter Bridges will undertake a mission to prevent the extinction of the human being.

You can a round for discord and don’t miss the news on Google news.