Hideo Kojima tweeted the following on his official account:

“To be clear, I am deeply involved in the production, supervision, plot, look, design, and content of the DS film adaptation, but I am not directing.”

So now we can stop speculating what kind of content could come from the hand of Hideo Kojima that, we are clear, is a fervent lover of cinema, although it seems that, at least on this occasion, he will not direct the important project.

Either way, we expect an interesting production.

What do we know about the Death Stranding movie?

Until now, the information of the film has been really limited. The only thing we officially know is that there will be new characters that could even eliminate the main roles of the original video game delivery.

From these particularities, we might expect a whole new story to just emerge in the same universe of Death Stranding whose production will be in charge of Alex Lebovici’s Hammerstone Studios, who were in charge of the famous horror film barbarianso we have a quality guarantee seal.

Nevertheless, each nod to the narrative is born from mere speculation with limited informationwe will have to wait for more details to be released.

