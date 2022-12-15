Last week was special for fans of Kojima Productionssince during The Game Awards The second part of the company’s flagship video game was confirmed, Death Stranding. And if all this wasn’t enough, it was just announced a couple of minutes ago that the franchise is going to have its own movie in the purest style. hollywood.

The company partnered with Hammerstone Studios by Barbarian EP Alex Lebovici to develop and produce a film adaptation of the first game. The film, fully financed by Hammerstone, will be produced by kojima Y lebovici through their respective posters, with kojima productions US Y Allan Ungar as executive producers.

The plot of the project, which marks the first film adaptation of Kojima Productions, is kept secret. But it is mentioned that it will introduce new elements and characters within the universe. It is not yet clear who will write and direct the film, but it is obvious that kojima It will help a lot, since you have always wanted to be a filmmaker.

This mentioned kojima Regarding the tape:

I couldn’t be more excited about this new partnership with Hammerstone Studios. This is a pivotal time for the franchise, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with them to bring DEATH STRANDING to the big screen.

The comment of lebovici:

We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to partner with the brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation. Unlike other big-budget video game adaptations, this one will be something much more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a video game adaptation could be when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic “Hideo Kojima” production.

It still has no release date and no confirmed cast.

Via: Deadline

Editor’s note: This is a big surprise to end the year, since fans want Kojima’s revival, so now it is confirmed that he will be busier than ever. He is in three video games and now in a movie.