Microsoft announced the new titles arriving this month on Xbox and PC Game Pass. However, as usual, the titles that will leave the Microsoft subscription service this month have also been announced and among these we also find the version pc Of DEATH STRANDINGthe latest title bearing the signature of Hideo Kojima.

DEATH STRANDING will no longer be available on PC Game Pass from the next August 15thtogether with Edge of Eternity, Midnight Fight Express and Total War: Warhammer III.

Source: Microsoft