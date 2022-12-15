Many had hypothesized it, and above all hoped for it, and now the official announcement has arrived via a press release: Death Stranding will receive a film adaptationedited by Hammerstone Studios And Kojima Productions.

This is a real bombshell, which marks the first ever production adapted from a game by Kojima Productions, and which will obviously see Hideo Kojima And Alex Lebovici (of Hammerstone) will produce, with Hammerstone handling the financing, with Allan Ungar serving as executive producer.

The resonance of the game was enormous, and over the years it has been able to sell over 10 million copies in the world since its launch (2019), and it was probably only a matter of time before such an operation was born, especially given Kojima’s passion and predisposition for cinema (which we have found in all his games).

These are the statements of Alex Lebovici on the production:

We are thrilled and honored to have the opportunity to collaborate with the brilliant and iconic Hideo Kojima on his first film adaptation. Unlike other big-budget top video game adaptations, this one will be something much more intimate and grounded. Our goal is to redefine what a film adaptation of a video game is, when you have creative and artistic freedom. This film will be an authentic Hideo Kojima production.

Precisely these last words go to strengthen the hopes of the players, who will finally see one of the greatest designers of his era grappling with his other passion, starting from the powerful roots of the video game he created.

If we also add to this that just a few days ago, during the The Game AwardsKojima Productions has also officially announced the second chapter of the – now – series Death Stranding 2we can say that years and decidedly interesting products await us.

We will keep you informed of any news, including cast and filming times.