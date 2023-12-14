After revealing a collaboration with A24 for the making of a film on Death StrandingKojima Productions has indicated the number of players who have started Death Stranding: let's talk about 16 million users.

It is specified that this number refers to all copies sold on PS4, PS5 and PC, to which “free” accesses are added via subscription services like PS Plus and PC Game Pass. As always, it is not indicated how many players have bought the game and how many have only tried them through the services.

In any case it is a excellent resultwhich will expand with the Apple versions, and promises well for the results of the second chapter, Death Stranding 2.