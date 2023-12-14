After revealing a collaboration with A24 for the making of a film on Death StrandingKojima Productions has indicated the number of players who have started Death Stranding: let's talk about 16 million users.
It is specified that this number refers to all copies sold on PS4, PS5 and PC, to which “free” accesses are added via subscription services like PS Plus and PC Game Pass. As always, it is not indicated how many players have bought the game and how many have only tried them through the services.
In any case it is a excellent resultwhich will expand with the Apple versions, and promises well for the results of the second chapter, Death Stranding 2.
The Death Stranding movie
The success of the videogame saga could expand with the arrival of the film. Just announced, the film will not be a direct transposition of the video game and will be designed for all cinema lovers, not just gamers.
Video game sales often grow with the product success of the same IP but of other media, as happened with The Last of Us and its TV series.
We just have to wait for new information on this film, in the meantime you can buy Death Stranding Director's Cut for PS5 on Amazon at a very low price.
